KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 5, 2024

MMIR – Warm Springs is having an all-denominations prayer service today at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. They invite people to come together for all of our Missing & Murdered Indigenous relatives, victims, survivors, families and community. It will open with one seven Washaat and all denominations will follow. A meal will be served at 1:00.

Sports Agility Training for youth is this afternoon, at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym. 5th thru 8th grade youth train from 1-2:30 and High School players from 3-4:30. This is for all skill levels with coach John Charles. The training is free.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A Wasco Chieftainship candidate forum will be held tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. A potluck dinner will begin at 5:30pm.

Warm Springs CP Enterprise has community meetings coming up about June 5th cannabis referendum. They will be talking about a cannabis retail store on the reservation and/or Trust land and legalizing on-reservation possession and use for adults 21 or older. The Simnasho meeting will be on Wednesday, May 8th at the Simnasho Longhouse. And, the Seekseequa community meeting is on May 15th at the social hall. Light meals and refreshments will be provided at 6pm, followed by a presentation and question/answer period.

The 25th Warm Springs Annual Honor Elders Day will be held on Friday, May 10th at the Agency Longhouse, starting at 9am.

Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinic will be held June 1st & 2nd at Fire & Safety. Free services include: spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and flea & tick preventatives. To register, visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation or call 503-451-0765.

The 2024 Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Endurance Horse Race will be held in loving memory of Johnnie LeClaire. It’s on Saturday, June 29th. The senior race starts at 8am and junior races at 8:20 at Warm Springs Shaker Church. FMI: email hisatakeranch@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.

Warm Springs Head Start is recruiting for next school year for children who will be 3 or 4 years old on September 1st. If you have a child that age – please call ECE at 541-553-3241 and let them know you want to get on the Head Start List. You will need to share your name and contact information plus your child’s name and date of birth. The Health & Wellness Center will be doing two Head Start Round-Up’s this summer so sharing your contact details will help with notifying you of those dates and the process.