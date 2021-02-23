KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 24, 2021

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is mismatch day. Tomorrow is your chance to wear your favorite sports team or college jersey or shirt. Friday it’s School Colors day – Red, White & Black

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery from the Warm Springs Senior Center. Meals are free for those 60 and over. To learn more, call the Senior Program this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s menu is: Rosemary Ranch Chicken with au gratin potatoes, broccoli and fruit.

There is a Opioid Overdose webinar on how to use Narcan for anyone interested the second Wednesday of each month at 10am. It’s sponsored by the Warm Springs Opioid Prevention Program. The ZOOM link and meeting ID is posted in our calendar on the KWSO website (https://wstribes-org.zoom,us/j/8085709678 Zoom Meeting ID – 808 570 9678.)

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit & produce, canned fruit & veggies, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details and check out the “W S Commods” Facebook page for updates. (https://www.facebook.com/wscommods)

COCC has announced that their Spring Term Adult Basic Skills classes will all be done remotely and online. You can sign up now for Reading, Writing, Language Arts, Basic Math, Science and Social Studies classes through March 15th. Spring Term starts March 29th. If you have questions you can call 541-504-2950. https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

Oregon’s MY VOTE website is where you can register to Vote online. You can also update your voter registration and find contact information for your local county elections office. https://sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/myvote.aspx?lang=en The next statewide election is the May 17th Primary Election. April 27th is the last day to register to vote in the May 18th election

There us a boil water notice in effect for Upper Dry Creek due to a break in a water main line which cause a loss of pressure in the system. The notice remains in effect until further notice.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

Disinfect frequently touched hard surfaces

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Stay home as much as you can

If you are concerned you have COVID-19 symptoms or may have been concerned you can get tested at the Health & Wellness Center. You can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination by calling to get on the list at 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and either be I.H.S. eligible OR work on the Reservation or for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

There is fundraiser going on for Bobby Thurby’s Family who lost their home to fire. If you want to know how you can help, contact Sandra Danzuka, Edna David or Dot Thurby.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.