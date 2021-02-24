KWSO News for Wed., Feb. 24, 2021

The State County Risk Levels Report came out yesterday. Jefferson County remained in the Extreme Risk Category meaning that restrictions will not ease. Crook County moved from Extreme to the High Risk category and Deschutes County was already in the High Risk categorization. Wasco County moved to Lower Risk. These risk categories will be in effect this Friday thru March 11th.

At Madras High School – the Extreme COVID-19 risk level for Jefferson County means that Volleyball remains on Hold. Football is planning a 5 game season with the first game a home contest on March 5th against Molalla. In order for schools and athletes to participate in away competitions, there is a no spectators condition in place when traveling for competitions. At this time no spectators are allowed to attend home games however it is up to districts about how to deal with home spectators dependent on the risk category of their county. For the Extreme category only 120 people total can be at football games. That includes team, coaching staff, school staff and officials..

In Warm Springs, Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs. Anyone interested in being tested for COVID-19, whether you are experiencing symptoms or just concerned you may have been exposed – you can present at the Health and Wellness Center Front gate and be directed to the testing area. Random Surveillance Testing continues in Warm Springs as well to help identify the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community.

The Oregon Health Authority allocated 3,140 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines to Deschutes County for this week for adults 70 years and older. Within two hours of opening the appointment sign up yesterday all slots were filled for first dose vaccinations at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. When appointment availability reopens, it is expected that those 65 and older will be able to schedule appointments, potentially starting next Monday.

A vaccination clinic was held yesterday and will occur again today at the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The clinic received 975 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the Indian Health Service to put on a mass vaccination clinic. The Oregon National Guard is assisting with administration of the vaccines for enrolled Tribal members 16 and over, employees of all Tribal entities, including the Tribal government and all residents of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, family members of tribal employees who reside in the same household and vendors and contractors who do work for the Tribes.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday candidly discussed the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19 on Native American citizens stemming from historic inequalities, while making promises of federal-level actions to alleviate unequal social conditions. The two made separate appearances via Zoom during the second day of the National Congress of American Indians’ 2021 Executive Council Winter Session, which is being held virtually. They chatted with participants from tribes across the country about the outsized impacts of COVID-19 on Native American communities due to centuries of systemic discrimination.

The Winter Season Tribal Fishery has been announced by the Four Columbia River Tribes for a Commercial Gillnet Fishery starting today and running thru this Friday for the John Day Pool Only. A Commercial Gillnet Fishery for the Bonneville Pool only will run next Monday thru Friday.

In response to a house fire a couple weeks ago a 50/50 raffle fundraiser has been set up to assist Bobby Thurby, Shirelle Adams and their family. The home was a total loss. The 50/50 drawing will be next Monday at noon. They do accept payment through Facebook Pay or PayPal. To learn how you can help, contact Sandra Danzuka, Edna David, Dena Thurby or Dot Thurby.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is registering players for the upcoming baseball and softball seasons. Player Registration is open until March 17th. You can contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856 to sign up and get more details. They are also seeking coaches and you can talk with Edmund about that too.