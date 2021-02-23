KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/23/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 from 71 tests conducted on Monday (2/22/21).

There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 46 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

794 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8636 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

80 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Vaccinations

1480 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered with an addition 100 doses scheduled to be given this Thursday and Friday.

590 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with an additional 100 doses scheduled to be given today and tomorrow.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

—

