KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/23/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 from 71 tests conducted on Monday (2/22/21).

There are currently 18 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 46 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

  • 794 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
  • 8636 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 80 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Vaccinations

  • 1480 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered with an addition 100 doses scheduled to be given this Thursday and Friday.
  • 590 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given with an additional 100 doses scheduled to be given today and tomorrow.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610.  You must be 18 or older and live or work  in Warm Springs.

