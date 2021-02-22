KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/22/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 21 tests conducted on Friday (2/19/21).

There are currently 15 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 36 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

789 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began

8565 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center

81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

80 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

—

Vaccinations

1474 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered. 379 individuals 18 and older were vaccinated last Friday at the Community COVID-19 Vaccination clinic at the Warm Springs Community Center.

596 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610. You must be 18 or older and live or work in Warm Springs.

Testing

Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test can check in at the front gate at the Health & Wellness Center.

Last week (week 2/15/21)the testing positivity rate for Warm Springs was 5.21%

The rate so far in February is 3.53%

The January testing positivity rate was 7.74%

The December 2020 rate was 10.32%

—

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION