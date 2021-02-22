Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 2/22/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 21 tests conducted on Friday (2/19/21).

There are currently 15 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation with 36 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

  • 789 Total Positive Cases in Warm Springs Since the Pandemic Began
  • 8565 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center
  • 81 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 80 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

Vaccinations

  • 1474 primary doses, of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered.
    • 379 individuals 18 and older were vaccinated last Friday at the Community COVID-19 Vaccination clinic at the Warm Springs Community Center.
  • 596 2nd (Booster) doses of the Moderna vaccine have been given.

Individuals can sign up for a COVID-19 Vaccine by calling 541-553-2610.  You must be 18 or older and live or work  in Warm Springs.

 

Testing

Anyone interested in getting a COVID-19 test can check in at the front gate at the Health & Wellness Center.

  • Last week (week 2/15/21)the testing positivity rate for Warm Springs was 5.21%
  • The rate so far in February is 3.53%
  • The January testing positivity rate was 7.74%
  • The December 2020 rate was 10.32%

 

 

