KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 23, 2021

There us a boil water notice in effect for Upper Dry Creek due to a break in a water main line which cause a loss of pressure in the system. The notice remains in effect until further notice.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing. If you feel sick, please stay home. If you have COVID-19 symptoms – get tested.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

For a regular appointment call 541-553-2610.

The I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” is 541-553-5512.

For all other business, call 541-553-1196

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Crazy Sock Day. Tomorrow is mismatch day! K8 Families are reminded that student drop off is a 9:15 each morning. Students need to remain in their vehicle until 9:15. Also – walkers need to arrive right at 9:15, and not earlier.

The Madras High School class of 2022 is in need to mentors that would be able to meet with students in support of their plans for the future. Training and resources will be provided. Volunteers do need to be able to use technology for virtual meetings with students. If you are interested, please contact Samantha Loza in the Madras High Future Center. (sloza@509j.net)

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team will not be hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website (https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free

Warm Springs Credit Enterprise has their drive up window open weekdays 8am until 5 pm. They are closed for lunch in the noon hour. The window can be used for payments, check cashing, picking up and dropping off loan applications. The ATM lobby is open Monday thru Friday 8 to 5.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 54-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on “Grip Strength” on the Spilyay Tymoo website (https://wsnews.org/2021/02/grip-strength/)

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesday and Friday at 2pm starting this week. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is seeking coaches for this year’s softball and baseball seasons. Coaches do need to fill out a registration form and complete 2 background checks.If you are interested in coaching or player registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. The deadline to turn in an application for coaches is March 5th. The deadline to turn in player registration forms is March 17th.

