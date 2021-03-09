KWSO News for Tue., Mar. 9, 2021

There is a Community Vaccination Event scheduled for this Thursday, March 11th at the Warm Springs Community Center. For anyone who got their first does on February 11th – you need to check your vaccination card for your appointment time to get your second dose of the vaccine this Thursday. You can also schedule an appointment for a first dose at Thrusday’s Vaccination Clinic. Call 541-553-2160. Walk-ins will be accommodated as well, while supplies last.

Last week (03/01/21-03/06/21)the testing positivity rate for Warm Springs was 1.04%. That was 3 positive tests from 289 tests conducted. The week prior the testing positivity rate was 2.7% and the week before it was 5.21%. The January testing positivity rate was 7.74%. The December 2020 rate was 10.32%. So great job Warm Springs moving the rate in the right direction. With the number of people being vaccinated on the increase and the positivity rate going down, everyone is still encouraged to take precautions to protect others from COVID-19.

Highway 26 was closed for 3 hours Sunday afternoon (3/7/21) due to a multi-vehicle crash near milepost 81 on the Warm Springs Reservation. Traffic was detoured using Highways 216, 197 & 97. Three vehicles were involved. Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene and 3 others were injured. Motorists are encouraged to obey the posted speed limit, remain attentive as you travel through Central Oregon and avoid taking risks while behind the wheel. Updated WSTPD Press Release

Tribal Council was in session last Monday March 1st. There was an update from the Office of the Special Trustee. Realty Items were presented with motions initially approved for the purchase of partial interest in two allotment parcels. The Resolutions needed allotment numbers corrected and will be presented again. Both Federal and State Legislative update Calls were done. Indian Health Service provide an update as did the local COVID-19 response team and 509-J. Josh Newton provided a legal update in Executive Session and a special attorney contract for John Ogan was approved.

Warm Springs Tribal Council was in session last Tuesday March 2nd. Board/Committee Appointments – were taken up. The Culture & Heritage Committee – are Myra Johnson-Orange, Rosie Tom; Deanie Johnson, Lepha Smith, Lorraine Suppah, Roberta Kirk and alternate Delson Suppah, Sr. Appointed to the Water Control Board were Terry Squiemphen and Flint Scott. The Credit Enterprise Board – added Bruce Engle. Hyllis Dauphinais was appointed to the Telecommunications company board of directors. The opening on the Warm Springs Composite Products Board will be re-advertised. The Warm Springs Ventures Board will add Daniel Ahern and and Isaac George. Motions carried to purchase the interest of a descendent in allotted land for 4 parcels. An executive session took place on Nena Springs Mediation with Tribal Council taking action to finalize and execute a final written Confidential Mutual Release In Full of All Claims… There was a Bureau of Indian Affairs Update and introduction of Brenda Bremner, the new Warm Springs Agency Superintendent. An update was given on the 509-J Memorandum of Understanding. The proposed Beaver Butte/AT&T FirstNet site status was updated and a negotiation team will be formed. The Hood Wilderness Bill was discussed.

This Sunday – March 14th, 2021 – Daylight Saving Time Starts. That means on Sunday at 2am – clocks are turned forward 1 hour to 3am local daylight time instead. Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour later on Mar 14, 2021 than the day before. There will be more light in the evening. Also called Spring Forward, Summer Time, and Daylight Savings Time.