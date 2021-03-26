KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 27, 2021

Due to the pandemic, the Warm Springs Community Action Team is not hosting their AARP Tax Aide Site this year. You may be able to get an appointment for tax preparation and filing with NeighborImpact. Their offices in Bend can be reached at 541-318-7506 and in Redmond at 541-548-2380. To learn more about how to complete and file your income taxes yourself, online – check out the IRS website

Heart of Oregon Corps is a Central Oregon non-profit engaging 16-24 year olds with job skills training, education and leadership development. They are currently accepting applications in all programs. Americorps is a 3 month program for 17-24 year olds. Youth Build is a 12 Monday program for 16 -24 year olds. The Youth Conservation Corps is a summer work program for 16-18 year olds. Learn more or apply online at https://heartoforegon.org/

The deadline for Warm Springs Nation Little League registration for both players and coaches has been extended to Saturday April 3rd. You can find registration forms and league information online at https://www.wsnll.org/. If you have any questions call Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church will hold its Spring Revival March 28-31. Everyone is welcome to join Sunday morning at 10 and 11:00 and for nightly services at 6. All public health guidelines should be followed.

The Warm Springs Senior Center continues to be closed due to water damage that was a result of vandalism. They are currently getting ready for repairs.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

There is an opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated April 1st with the Pfizer Vaccine. This is the first of 2 doses for the Pfizer vaccine. You can schedule an appointment between 9am and 3pm. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at the Health and Wellness Center – call 541-553-2131

KWSO’s #EmpowerWarmSprings campaign is a celebration of the resilience of our reservation community in making our way through the COVID-19 pandemic.