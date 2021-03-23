KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 24, 2021

There is an opportunity for 16 and 17 year olds to get vaccinated with the first dose of the Pfizer Vaccine today in Warm Springs. You can schedule an appointment for between 9am and 3pm today. Tomorrow from 10am and 3pm – there will be a vaccination Clinic at the Simnasho Longhouse for those 18 and older for the single-dose Johnson and Johnson Vaccine. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination at the Health and Wellness Center or either of this week’s clinics – call 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. Updates continue with the Tribes’ Health and Human Services Branch on the agenda, along with Education; Public Utilities, TERO and the Gaming Commission and Surveillance.

There is a Warm Springs Youth Football Camp today from 11am – 1pm at the K-8 Academy Football Field. There is no charge for the camp which is being hosted by the Madras High School Football Program. This is for all Kindergarten thru 8th grade students.

Warm Springs Juvenile Crime Prevention presents a Family Movie Night this evening at 8:43 at the Behavioral Health Building Lawn. They will show Tom and Jerry. Covid-19 Protocols will be in place. Bring something to sit on and a blanket.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is hosting a live Virtual town hall for Vietnam Veterans tomorrow at noon via Zoom. They will cover earned benefits and other resources available to Vietnam Veterans and their families. Here is the link to register: https://www.oregon.gov/odva/Connect/Pages/Townhalls.aspx

The Heart of Oregon Corps Thrift Store in Madras will be reopening this spring. Local students who participate in an on the job skills training program at the store will begin pre-opening training this month. They plan on reopening in April or May.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. They offer food like: cereal, fresh fruit, fresh produce, can veggies and can fruit, pasta, meat, eggs, juice and cheese. You do need to meet eligibility requirements to qualify for commodities. Call (541)553-3422 for details. They have a Facebook page to help keep folks in the loop.

KWSO wants to thank you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to keep our community strong! #EmpowerWarmSprings