KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 3, 2021

Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy families are reminded that student drop off is at 9:15 each morning. Students need to remain in their vehicle until 9:15. Also – walkers should arrive right at 9:15 as well.

It’s spirit week at Madras High School. Today is Aloha Day and tomorrow is Twin Day. This Friday night is the first White Buffalo football game of the season with Madras hosting Mollala. Due to COVID-19 – – spectators are not allowed – -but KWSO will broadcast the contest live with kick off at 7.

The class of 2022 needs mentors who can meet with students in support of their plans for the future. Training and resources will be provided. Volunteers do need to be able to use technology for virtual meetings with students. If you are interested, please contact Samantha Loza in the Madras High Future Center. (sloza@509j.net)

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices open however facilities will continue to operate with COVID-19 precautions remaining in place including temperature checks when entering, required facemasks and social distancing.

The Warm Springs Vocational Rehabilitation Program remains closed to potential or existing clients unless you have an appointment. You can call Jackie Minson at 541-553-3490 to arrange a visit at their offices at the Education building in the Old Boys Dorm. Please call ahead for an appointment for Voc Rehab.

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. If you have symptoms or are concerned you came in contact with Covid-19 – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

Anyone 18 or older who wants to get a COVID-19 vaccine can call to schedule an appointment at 541-553-2610. This is for people who are I.H.S. eligible or who live or work in Warm Springs.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up from the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program. Meals are free for those 60 and over. You can sign up by calling the Senior Center this morning at 541-553-3313. On today’s Menu: Pork Roast with potato medley, carrots and fruit.

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey online at https://wstero.com/services/ . To learn more call 541-675-5439.

There is a Opioid Overdose webinar on how to use Narcan for anyone interested the second Wednesday of each month at 10am. It’s sponsored by the Warm Springs Opioid Prevention Program. Here is the ZOOM link (https://wstribes-org.zoom,us/j/8085709678 Zoom Meeting ID – 808 570 9678.)

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a virtual speaker’s panel for international Women’s Day – next Monday March 8th from 9:30 until noon. Panelists will include Jillene Joseph of the Native Wellness Institute, KJ Quaid of WE CAN international, Se-ah-dom Edco from the MRG Foundation and Corinne Sams from the Umatilla Tribes’ Board of Trustees. You can watch on Zoom or Facebook Live. For details see the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is seeking coaches for this year’s softball and baseball seasons. Coaches do need to fill out a registration form and complete 2 background checks.If you are interested in coaching or player registration for Warm Springs Nation Little League – contact Edmund Francis at 541-325-3856. The deadline to turn in an application for coaches is March 5th. The deadline to turn in player registration forms is March 17th.

