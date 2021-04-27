KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 28, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs! Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. This Thursday afternoon – they will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. This is the one dose vaccine. You can call for a vaccine appointment at 541-553-2131.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today and every week on Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays from 9am – 4pm. If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

The Senior Wellness Program is offering senior meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Greeley Heights Community Building (until Senior Wellness Center repairs are completed.) Pick-up and delivery is between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Fried Smelt with brown rice and mixed vegetables.

There is a Peer Support Group for anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – that meets on Wednesday and Friday afternoons at 2. To learn more – call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

You can participate in “Camelback Club” today at 5:30. Park and meet at the Rodeo Grounds for a group hike. Allow at least an hour. Bring your best hiking shoes and wear a mask.

Jefferson County and the Oregon Department of Transportation are hosting a public meeting this evening at 6 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The meeting will focus on a proposal to close Bear Drive and Eureka Lane at US 97 near Madras. They would also make safety improvements at Dover Lane. You can also join the meeting virtually. Click here to see Zoom meeting information and more details on the proposal.

The Workforce innovation and Opportunity Act Program in Warm Springs is advertising for Native Americans, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians – ages 18-24 that live in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties to learn more about Training in Construction Trades, Heavy Highway Construction, Getting your CDL, and Basic Automotive Skills. If you are self-motivated and interested in these opportunities call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Coalition is seeking grant applications for projects and activities in support of the arts and heritage. You can download a Washanaksha Grant Application PACKET. And hard copies are available at the Museum at Warm Springs, here at KWSO and at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. The deadline to submit an application is May 7th.

Spring Cardo Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.