KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 13, 2021

Individuals 18 and older and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for an appointment.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. Their agenda includes updates from: High Lookee Lodge; Human resources; Finance; Government Affairs; Managed Care: Administrative Services; Procurement; Tribal Court; Public Safety; Natural Resources; and the Veterans Service Office.

Apples are being given away thru Friday 9am – 5pm at the Warm Springs Commodities/Food Bank in the industrial park. You can call if you have any questions, 541-553-3422. Their Food Bank will be open this Saturday and Sunday April 17rd and 18th from noon until 4pm.

Warm Springs Nation Little League continues to accept coaching applications for T-ball, Rookies, and for Minor and Major Softball. Each team must have 2-3 coaches per team. T-Ball – Is still accepting applications players. You can get an application and learn more on their WEBSITE or call Edmund at 541-325-3856

Work continues this week along Highway 26 in Warm Springs that is part of the Safety Corridor project. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Please drive cautiously.

There is a Virtual Women’s Talking Circle every Tuesday at 7:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the ZOOM LINK on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey online ONLINE To learn more call 541-675-5439.

The Warm Springs Washanaksha Cultural Coalition is now accepting applications for the current grant year. You can pick an application up at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can also find one to download on today’s Calendar posted at KWSO dot ORG

The Warm Springs Resource Management Interdisciplinary Team is in a 30 day public comment for the Burned Area Rehabilitation plan for the Lionshead Fire. The Project Assessment is focused on reforestation. You can find copies of the plan at the Post Office, the Tribal Administration Building, at the Natural Resources and Forestry Offices. You can also find a link to it on today’s Community Calendar

