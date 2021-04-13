KWSO News for Tue., Apr. 13, 2021

The National Weather Service has issued a Blowing Dust Advisory for today. You are cautioned to be prepared for limited visibility and watch for areas of blowing dust that could be extremely hazardous while driving. Blowing dust will occur over the Washington Lower Columbia Basin and the Blue Mountain Foothills today into this evening 11 AM until 8 PM. Be prepared to slow down and pull off the roadway to avoid driving into a dust storm. Never stop on the road, but pull off as far as possible to the right side of the highway to avoid driving into a dust storm. Check TripCheck.com for update road conditions and links to weather reports.

Last week (04/05/21-04/09/21) the COVID-19 testing positivity rate for tests conducted at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center was zero percent. But there were 4 positive tests for Warm Springs people that came in from outside facilities last week. The testing positivity rate for the week prior was 1.29%. Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately stop administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, per the announcement from the U.S. CDC and FDA this morning. This is out of an abundance of caution as they review six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in women ages 18-48 after vaccination with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. OHA will be sending out more detailed communications shortly.

The Museum at Warm Springs is featuring the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that is in the Changing Exhibits Gallery now thru May 29th. Following the show opening last Thursday – KWSO caught up with Taylor who talked about how her artistic ability was recognized early on.

That’s Ellen Taylor encouraging artists to pursue their craft. Her unique – colorful – artwork is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. The Museum is open Tuesdays thru Saturdays 9am – 5pm.

Yesterday in prep sports Madras baseball beat Corbett 30 to nothing. They play again tomorrow at Corbett. White Buffalo softball dropped their season opener on the road to Corbett 2 to 14. They will host the cardinals tomorrow