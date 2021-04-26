KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 27, 2021

There is a special district election on May 18th. To participate in this vote by mail election you must be registered in Oregon by today. There will be positions decided for the Jefferson County 509-J school board, the Education Service District, the Madras Aquatic Center – and more. You can check your voter registration or get registered online by searching OREGON MY VOTE. Ballots will be mailed out by the end of the week.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are Committee Updates from Health & Welfares – Land Use – Range & Ag – Timber and the Water Board.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

There is a Virtual Women’s Talking Circle every Tuesday at 7:30. Everyone is welcome to participate. You can find the ZOOM LINK on the Papalaxsimisha Facebook Page.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice. The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources water department has ordered parts and testing cables that are needed for the repairs and they expect those items to arrive around May 15th.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. They have lots of money and not enough applications so click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 – KEEP WEARING A FACE MASK – KEEP MAINTAINING SOCIAL DISTANCE – and GET VACCINATED. You can do those things to keep people safe and help end the pandemic. Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

Jefferson County Public Health and Latino Community Association Partnership are doing a

Community Vaccination Clinic at Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras for anyone 18 and older on Friday May 7th from noon – 7. This is for the Moderna Vaccine. Registration is now open ONLINE. Or you can call 541-475-4456.

In May, Deschutes County will begin transitioning from doing the centralized mass vaccination clinic at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo center in Redmond to hacing community healthcare partners take the lead.. First-dose appointments will only be offered at the Mass Vaccination Clinic through May 7. The clinic will continue operations at the Fair & Expo Center to complete second-dose appointments through the end of May. You can register online at: https://www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com/ .

