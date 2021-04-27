KWSO News for Tue., Apr. 27, 2021

Katie Russell from Warm Springs Community Health says they are doing vaccinations today at the Health & Wellness Center and are happy to talk with you about which vaccine would work best for you.

Warm Springs Tribal Council met last Tuesday and heard an update from the Secretary – Treasurer. They Approved the May Agenda and Travel Delegations. There were Legislative updates PLUS a report on a meeting between the Chairman and Oregon Governor Brown. Resolutions were approved for the Warm Springs Financial Strategies LLC Management Committee to consist of Judith Charley, Raneva Dowty and the Secretary Treasurer – CEO. Also approved was compensation for the Tribal Gaming Regulatory Authority Vice Chair. There was a COVID-19 team Update. Ventures provided an update and Tribal Council approved a release of funds to them. Vital Statistics presented applicants for enrollment with 9 approved and there was also a relinquishment approved. A resolution was approved to adopt the Second Amended Charter of the Warm Springs Casino Enterprise. A Commissary Project Update was given by the Warm Springs Community Action Team. See the full summary HERE

Central Oregon Public Health Departments have identified a recent increase in overdoses. The Central Oregon Public Health Overdose Team is a regional initiative between Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties. Between April 9th and April 26th, there have been approximately 20 confirmed and 12 unconfirmed non-fatal overdoses in the Central Oregon Region, with 2 confirmed deaths from overdoses. Overdoses have involved heroin, opioids, methamphetamines, and several other substances that have yet to be identified, many of which likely contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine. 18 doses of naloxone were administered overall to revive and save multiple lives. In Warm Springs – if you are concerned about someone who is a drug user and would like to learn how to use naloxone in case that someone overdoses – you can talk with the pharmacy at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

Jefferson County and the Oregon Department of Transportation are hosting a public meeting Wednesday, April 28th at 6pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The meeting will focus on a proposl to close Bear Drive and Eureka Lane at US 97 near Madrasr and also safety improvements at Dover Lane. You can also join the meeting virtually. Click here to see Zoom meeting information and more details on the proposal.

Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout. U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population 10% over the past decade to more than 4.2 million, enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats. Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.