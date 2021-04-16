KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/16/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 0 (zero) new cases of COVID-19 from 35 tests conducted on Thursday (04/15/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you are concerned that you may have COVID-19 symptoms or you may have been exposed or you just want to participate in random testing – you can get tested at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Check in at the front gate and they will direct you where to go

10122 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 725 Total Positive Cases resulted

89 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 814 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

2250 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1748 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131. Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has new guidance for people who are fully vaccinated (People are considered fully vaccinated if 14 days have passed since the final dose of their respective vaccine series).

The CDC indicates that — outside of a health care setting — fully vaccinated people may:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

If you are fully vaccinated, you should still take steps to protect yourself and others whenever you are:

In public Gathering with unvaccinated people from more than one other household Visiting with an unvaccinated person who is at increased risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19 or who lives with a person at increased risk

It’s also important to get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms, follow guidance issued by individual employers, and follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION