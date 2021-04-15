KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 16, 2021

The Senior Wellness Program is offering senior meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Greeley Heights Community Building (until Senior Wellness Center repairs are completed.) Pick-up and delivery is between 11am and 1pm. On today’s menu: Beef Brisket with Brussel sprouts and bread.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are open with COVID-19 precautions in place. If you have business to conduct, you might want to call for an appointment.

Just a reminder that the Simnasho/Schoolie Flat Water System continues to be under a boil water notice.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that will be meeting on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035 or email Antonio.gentry@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Work Experience and Development Department is accepting applications for student after school work. This is for high school students as well as college students. To learn more you can contact Wayne Miller at 541-553-3328 or Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry Administration Office weekdays during business hours. A permit is required for tribal members who will harvest, possess or transport more than a gallon of mushrooms.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Commodities Program is located in the Industrial Park. They are open Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. Their Food Bank runs every couple weeks and will be open this weekend both Saturday and Sunday from noon until 4pm.

In Warm Springs a burn permit is required for yard debris and you can pick up your permit at the Warm Springs Fire Dispatch office. Remember not to burn on windy days; never leave a fire unattended: and be certain the fire is completely out prior to leaving. Have a water source and shovel available while burning. Keep debris piles small adding material gradually as the pile burns down. Call Police Dispatch before you start your burn to give them your permit number.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start programs are doing their annual Community Assessment. They seek to gather information about our community, about families, children and what local resources are known to those who live here as well as what local resources are being utilized. They need more participation in their survey which can be done ONLINE

The Johnson O’Malley program has applications available now for Spring Extra Curricular Activities for Jefferson County 509-J & South Wasco County School District students. We have the downloadable forms HERE

Next Monday Jefferson County Public Health is having a free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Madras First Baptist Church for anyone 18 and older. You can register ONLINE or call 541-475-4456.

Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call The Health & Wellness center at 541-553-2131 for an appointment.

