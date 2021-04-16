KWSO News for Fri., Apr. 16, 2021

The National Weather Service in Portland says dry and windy conditions combined with unseasonably warm temperatures are elevating fire danger today into the weekend in much of the state. A red flag warning for the region will be in effect from late this morning through this evening. Several counties in Oregon and Washington have banned backyard burning. Gusty winds are expected along with low relative humidity. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of these conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The next issuing of the county COVID-19 risk levels will be next Tuesday. Based on ane uptick in COVID-19 cases Jefferson County will likely move from the low risk category to moderate risk. In Warm Springs there were no new cases of COVID-19 through yesterday (4/15/21) from tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center. Deschutes County remains in the “high risk” category for COVID-19. Yesterday St Charles hospitals were at 89.08% Capacity with ICUs at 66.67% capacity. There were 15 COVID-19 patients with 3 of those in the ICU.

In a message sent out yesterday by St Charles President and CEO Joe Sluka, he noted that “Almost 91,000 people have been vaccinated in Central Oregon, including more than 82% of our residents who are 80 and older. This is significant because in the early days of the pandemic, this group represented a disproportionate number of hospitalizations and deaths” Sluka goes on to say “To achieve what we call “herd immunity,” we need at least 70% of our community to get vaccinated.”

Starting next Monday, April 19, everyone in Oregon who is 16 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

To sign up for the vaccine at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds you can go online to com.

There is a vaccination clinic Monday (4/19/21) for 18 and older at the Madras First Baptist Church. You can find the link for that registration on the Jefferson County Health Department WEBSITE

In Warm Springs you can call 541-553-2131 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination. Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who are I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine.

Warm Springs Public Safety is in the process of advertising employment opportunities. Although the Jail Facility remains closed as the BIA plans repairs there is still a need to staff the jail with transport and court security services necessary. They are seeking individuals interested in working as a corrections officer which provides training and the opportunity to develop skills that can be applied in other roles in the criminal justice system. Requirements are excellent communication skills, clerical skills, and attention to detail. In the near future Public Safety also expects an opportunity to apply for a 911 dispatch position as well. To learn more about these jobs – you can contact Lieutenant Crustal Greene.

In local prep sports the Tri Valley Conference Football All Conference Awards have been announced. Congratulations to senior Jeremiah Smith who was recognized as Defensive Player of the year and named to the 1st team defense. 2nd Team All-Conference recognition goes to receiver Cael White, Defensive Lineman Reece White and Defensive Back Johan Poland. Honorable Mention goes to guard Jacob Hulsey, Linebackers Alex Arreola and Brady David and Defensive Linemen Angel Jimenez and Seth Colton.

According to today’s Warm Springs Air Quality Report – the UV Index is high so if you will be outside today – reduce your exposure to the sun with a hat, long sleeves and sunglasses. Also – Pollen and Allergy Levels are high today. Juniper, Birch and Alder are the pollen types out there.