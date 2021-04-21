KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/20/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from 39 tests conducted on Monday (04/20/21).

There are currently 3 active cases of COVID-19 on the Reservation with 19 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

VACCINATIONS

2268 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1830 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at the Health and Wellness Center call 541-553-2131.

Eligibility for the vaccine in Warm Springs is for individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs or who are Indian Health Service eligible.

SYMPTOMS

Symptoms for COVID-19 can include: Fever, Cough, Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, Chills, Muscle pain, Headache, Sore throat, loss of taste or smell. To talk with a medical professional – call the I.H.S. “COVID-19 Nurse Triage Hotline” at 541-553-5512. Outside of business hours you can call the Registered Nurse Health Advice Hotline at 1-866-470-2015.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10196 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 727 Total Positive Cases resulted

89 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 816 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.

