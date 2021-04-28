Local News

KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/28/21

Posted on by sue.matters
28
Apr

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 47 tests conducted on Tuesday (04/27/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 and 4 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

 

VACCINATIONS

  • 2302 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered
  • 1905 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

50% of the population of Warm Springs, 16 and older have been vaccinated

 

This Thursday afternoon (04/29/21) – they will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.  This is the one dose vaccine.  You can call for a vaccine appointment at 541-553-2131.

 

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

  • 82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19
  • 82 people have been discharged from the hospital
  • 22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

St. Charles hospitals are at 92.63% occupancy and ICUs are at 90.00% (there are 28 cases of Covid-19 with 6 of those patients in the ICU)

 

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

  • 10453 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 735 Total Positive Cases resulted
  • 91 positive tests have come from outside facilities
  • There have been a total of 826 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

 

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you.  Get vaccinated.

 

 

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

