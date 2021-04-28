KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/28/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 47 tests conducted on Tuesday (04/27/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 9 active cases of COVID-19 and 4 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

VACCINATIONS

2302 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1905 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

50% of the population of Warm Springs, 16 and older have been vaccinated

This Thursday afternoon (04/29/21) – they will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. This is the one dose vaccine. You can call for a vaccine appointment at 541-553-2131.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

82 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19

82 people have been discharged from the hospital

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

St. Charles hospitals are at 92.63% occupancy and ICUs are at 90.00% (there are 28 cases of Covid-19 with 6 of those patients in the ICU)

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10453 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 735 Total Positive Cases resulted

91 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 826 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to wear a face mask in public spaces, maintain 6 feet of social distance from others and avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live with you. Get vaccinated.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION