KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 4/30/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update today reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 from 59 tests conducted on Thursday (04/29/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.

There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 and 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring from CTWS & IHS staff.

VACCINATIONS

2337 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1931 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment.

And please don’t wait – – vaccinate. Getting vaccinated protects our elders and others who are vulnerable. The pandemic and restrictions will continue until 80% of the population is vaccinated so please help make that happen.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

There are currently 2 people hospitalized with COVID-19

Charles hospitals are at 92.96% occupancy and ICUs are at 80.00% (there are 31 cases of Covid-19 with 6 of those patients in the ICU)

22 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10523 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 745 Total Positive Cases resulted

92 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 837 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

RISKS & PRECAUTIONS

Effective today: Deschutes County, Crook County, and Wasco County all move into the Extreme Risk category for COVID-19. That means indoor dining is prohibited in eating & drinking establishments in those counties. Long-Term Care facilities can only allow outside visitation. Stores must operate at 50% capacity. Jefferson County remains in the High Risk category for COVID-19.

(You can find detailed guidance for all levels at: https://coronavirus.oregon.gov/Pages/guidance.aspx )

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to protect our people. It’s not just about protecting you but it’s about taking care of everyone in our Tribal Community, just as generations before us have done.

