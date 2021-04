WorkSoruce Oregon is hosting free virtual workshops throughout the month of April. There are a six different workshops you can attend. You can register ONLINE or call Wayne or Melinda at 541-553-3328 or 3324. Monday features an interview workshop. Tuesday – a Virtual Interview workshop. Wednesday learn about Soft Skills, Thursday – Resumes and Friday Networking. Every other Tuesday there is a workshop about successfully applying for a state of Oregon Job.

See flyer Here