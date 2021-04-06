Calendar for Wed., Apr. 7, 2021

KWSO thanks you for continuing to wear a face mask and taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 from spreading. Thanks for getting vaccinated and helping to Empower Warm Springs!

Anyone 18 and older who lives in Warm Springs or works in Warm Springs or who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Just call 541-553-2131 for an appointment.

At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center you can check in at the front gate if you would like to do a COVID-19 test.

Work continues this week on the Highway 26 Warm Springs Safety Corridor project with excavation and earthwork activities taking place. The road will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Warm Springs TERO is now accepting new skills surveys for Construction Season. They have projects lined up both on and off the reservation for equipment operators, truck drivers, flaggers and laborers. You can download a survey online https://wstero.com/services/ To learn more call 541-675-5439.

The Senior Wellness Program has resumed meal deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. All curbside meals can be picked up at the Agency Longhouse starting at 11am. The temporary phone number for meals those mornings is 541-553-0498. All COVID-19 safety protocols continue to be in place.

The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water system is operational on a temporary basis and there is a Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a new Peer Support Group that meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at 2pm. To learn more you can contact Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

There is a job fair at the Madras Aquatic Center this Friday from 10am – 3pm. They have full and part time positions they need to fill for: Customer Service Specialists, Lifeguards and Program Aides. You can learn more ONLINE or call 541-475-4253.

Every Wednesday this month you can participate in Camelback Club. Park and meet at the Rodeo Groups at 5:30 for a group hike. Allow at least an hour. Bring your best hiking shoes and wear a mask. Check the Papalaxsimisha Facebook page to learn more.

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature the art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor in the exhibition “Sacred Reflections” that will be in the Changing Exhibits Gallery tomorrow (April 8th) thru May 29th. The Museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays 9am – 5pm.

Spring Cardio Club is Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 7-8am meeting in the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot. Everyone is welcome. To learn more email jillisa.suppah@wstribes.org or call Joe Arthur at 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663. This week you can find their latest article on Strength Training on the Spilyay Tymoo WEBSITE at WS NEWS dot ORG.

This Friday at noon we will have our COMMUNITY TALK show at noon with special guest Alyssa Macy. Tune in to be part of the conversation!

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.