CTWS Board and Commission openings

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has open positions on these boards and commissions:
Each description and advertisement can be found linked below.
- 3 Members on the Warm Springs Cannabis Regulatory Commission WS Cannabis commission Ad
- 2 positions on the Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors WS Composite BOD Ad
- 2 positions on the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors WSP&W BOD Ad
- 3 positions on the Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission WS TERO Ad
- 3 positions on the CTWS Court of Appeals WS Appeals Ad
- 1 Tribal Member position on the Telco Board of Directors WS Telco Ad
These opportunities will all close on Friday, June 4, 2021.To apply submit a letter of interest and resume to Michele Stacona at the Warm Springs Tribal Administration building. By Mail send to: Michele Stacona, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. By email send to: michele.stacona@wstribes.org.