KWSO Calendar for Thu., May 13, 2021

Individuals and their family members who live or work in Warm Springs OR who is I.H.S. eligible can get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Call 541-553-2131 for a vaccine appointment. The Pfizer vaccine is now approved for 12-15 year olds so families interested in having their child vaccinated should call the vaccine line to get on the list.

Even with folks getting vaccinated for COVID-19 we all still need to continue to take protective measures.

Wear a Face Mask

Maintain 6 feet of social distance from others

Avoid gatherings with anyone you do not live with

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Peer Support Group meeting this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

Juvenile Crime Prevention is hosting a family movie night tonight starting around 8:45. They will be showing Godzilla versus King Kong on the lawn in front of the Behavioral Health Center in the Old Girls Dorm. You do need to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Bring a chair or blanket to be comfortable for this Drug and Alcohol Free Event from Warm Springs Prevention.

In-Person Graduation Ceremonies are set for Madras & Bridges High Schools on Saturday, June 5th at the Madras football stadium. Bridges will hold their ceremony at 9am and Madras High will have their event at 11:30. The number of tickets students receive will depend on the county risk level on June 2 nd . Madras has 137 graduates this year and Bridges has 51 graduates.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today 9 to 4. If you have questions – call Theo Perez Zamora at 541-553-3579.

Papalaxsimisha presents Self Care Sundays – a virtual Talking Circle every Sunday afternoon from 2-3 on ZOOM. Everyone is invited to participate in the discussion of self-care and personal wellness. You can find the ZOOM info on today’s caledar on KWSO dot org. (Meeting ID: 817 6198 2763 Passcode: SCsunday)

The Workforce innovation and Opportunity Act Program in Warm Springs is advertising for Native Americans, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians – ages 18-24 that live in Jefferson, Wasco, Deschutes or Crook Counties to learn more about Training in Construction Trades, Heavy Highway Construction, Getting your CDL, and Basic Automotive Skills. If you are self-motivated and interested in these opportunities call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.

Cascades East Transit offers a Rural Veteran Healthcare Transportation Service. You can call to arrange for a ride to any type of healthcare related need. Call 541-385-8680. This is a door to door service for veterans who live in Jefferson, Crook & Deschutes Counties and on the Warm Springs Reservation.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.