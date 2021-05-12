KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 5/12/21

The Warm Springs Community COVID-19 Update today reports no new cases of COVID-19 from 29 tests conducted on Tuesday (05/11/21) at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center. There was 1 case reported from an outside facility. There are currently 11 active cases of COVID-19 and 18 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

10799 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 754 Total Positive Cases resulted

97 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 851 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

VACCINATIONS

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) extended emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 12-15. Families interested in vaccination for their children that age should call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center vaccine appointment line at 541-553-2131 to get on the waiting list. This will also help the clinic know how much vaccine to get. There is a possibility that a Family Vaccination Clinic will be planned.

2391 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

1977 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

24 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

82 people from our community have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 82 have been discharged.

St. Charles hospitals are at 93.33% occupancy with ICUs at 93.33% occupancy. There are 9 COVID-19 patients with 6 of those in the ICU.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION