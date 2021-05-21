Warm Springs Head Start Graudation

The Warm Springs Head start graduation will be Friday June, 4th. The graduation will recognize students by classroom starting at 8:30 with classroom B1, followed by B2 at 9am, 9:15 will be google classroom, B3 at 9:30, and A1 at 10am. There rules that must be followed by families and those participating in the drive-up.
The route will start with families lining up by the agency longhouse and they will drive up to the front of the ECE building. See the route and flyer Here
- One vehicle per graduates.
- If graduates have decorated vehicles, this must be done before arrival not at the site of the event.
- Everyone must wear a face mask and follow social distancing of 6-feet.
- No congregating on school grounds.
- Follow the route and the flow of traffic.