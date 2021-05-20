WS Housing Authority Rental Assistance

Warm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. The program provides financial assistance for Rent, Utilities & Other Housing Expenses to eligible households.

The ERA Program provides Financial Assistance to the following Eligible Households who earn 80% or less of the Area Median Income;

Tribal Members residing on/off the Reservation Enrolled Tribal Members of any Federally Recognized Tribes residing in Jefferson, Wasco, Hood River, Gilliam, Clackamas, or Marion Counties Any person living within the boundaries of the Reservation regardless of race.

This assistance covers: Rent, Utilities, Internet, Communication Devices, Cable/Satellite payments (Arrears dating back to April 1, 2020 and for future use in 3-month increments) to help alleviate the financial hardships endured from loss of income and increased costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Application deadline is September 15th. All applications submitted after the deadline date will be denied.

There is significant funding and they need more people to apply. You can apply and learn more HERE