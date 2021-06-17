KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 18, 2021

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: Taco Casserole.

Jefferson County Public Health is having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for everyone 12 and older today from noon until 7pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. No appointment is needed. Call 541-475-4456 for additional information.

Indian Head Casino is hosting their 5th annual Car Show this Saturday from 10am – 3pm. The event will feature a covered food court, a live D.J. and special activities. To pre-register a vehicle call 503-789-8973. The event is open to the public with “Playing it Safe” protocols will be in place.

The Jefferson County Library Summer Reading program this year is called “Tails and Tales” and is all about animals. The program has a kick off event for kids at Sahalee Park on Monday June 21st at 1pm. You can learn more about the Summer Reading Program at the library website.

The Museum at Warm Springs will feature its exhibit “Into the Fray: Native American Wildland Firefighters of Warm Springs and Beyond” June 24th through September 25th. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

The Oregon Department of Human Services office in Warm Springs is now located next to Commodities in the Industrial Park. They can help you with: SNAP; Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; Employment Related Day Care; Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors; and the Oregon Health Plan.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

The HUD 184 Native American Home Loan Program is now available to qualified individuals to purchase a home. You can learn more by contacting Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.