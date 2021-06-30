KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul. 1, 2021

Today is the deadline for the 2021-2022 Tribal Scholarship which needs to be turned in at Higher Education.

Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to take applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. Click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

This July 4th is the 25th anniversary of the Todd Memorial Run in Madras. There is a 6 mile walk, 5K run, 10K run and a 2 mile fun run. Proceeds go to the Todd Beamer Memorial Scholarship. Races are open for online registrations now online at macrecdistrict.com/todd-beamer-run

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

For anyone struggling with the hot temperatures – there is a cooling shelter set up at the Family Resource Center this week, each day, from 10am to 7pm.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering outside programming for youth this summer at the Community Center. You do need to register to participate. For more information contact Recreation at 541-553-3243.

The Work Experience and Development Department is advertising for several trainee positions for cooks, cashiers, Fuel Attendances and a CHR Senior Specialist. To learn more call WEDD at 541-553-3324 or 3328.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is asking the community to use caution with fireworks. They ask that everyone utilize one of two locations for fireworks displays: the Community Center and the Simnasho Long House Parking lot. Please do not light fireworks at other locations due to the high temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought. A safe and happy 4th is the goal – Let’s all stay hydrated and do our part in keeping the community safe.

Victims of Crime Services regular business hours are 8am to 5pm, and closed for lunch from noon to 1. Be advised that the office hours may vary through the summer. Notice of changes in hours will be posted on the front door. If assistance is needed, contact WSPD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and ask for the on-call advocate.

This weekend KWSO and other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media will share the broadcast of the Waterfront Blues festival live from Portland courtesy of KBOO radio. You can tune in for live music this Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from noon until 4. The Waterfront Blues Festival has become part of our 4th of July Holiday tradition here at Warm Springs Community Radio!