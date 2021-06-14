KWSO Calendar for Tue., Jun. 15, 2021

Jefferson County Public Health is having a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for everyone 12 and older this evening from 5:30PM to 8:30PM at the Oregon Child Development Coalition Childcare Center. No appointment is needed. There will be another clinic this Friday from noon until 7pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. To learn more or for additional info call 541-475-4456.

Oregon US Senator Jeff Merkley will hold a remote and telephone town hall for Jefferson County this afternoon at 4. Constituents may email TownHall@merkley.senate.gov with their county in the subject line to receive the Zoom link. On the phone: Dial: 669-254-5252 Meeting ID: 160 599 3916# Passcode: 42151299#

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

Warm Springs Tribal Subsistence Fishers who have been negatively affected by COVID-19 can apply for financial assistance. The Warm Springs Fish and Wildlife Committee will oversee the application and financial awards process. Funds are limited. The amount of funding a subsistence fisher might receive is unknown until all applications are submitted and evaluated by the Committee. Application forms are available at the Tribal Administration Office and you can also download a copy online. Completed forms must be returned to the drop box at the Tribal Administration Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

Due to COVID-19 and Jefferson County remaining in the high risk level – Madras High School basketball games – have limited spectators to 2 people for each senior player. The Boys host Gladstone tonight at 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action here on 91.9 FM.

Papalaxsimisha has Cardio Club on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 7am in the Community Center parking lot and Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

For anyone struggling with meth or opioid addiction – there is a Support Group this afternoon at 2 at the old elementary gym building. To learn more you can stop by or call Antonio Gentry at 541-615-0035.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a 10 thousand dollar prize from your county and a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-553-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.