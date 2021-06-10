Support for Subsitence Fishers

Warm Springs Tribal Subsistence Fishers that were Negatively Effected by COVID-19 in 2020, can apply for financial assistance.

The Warm Springs Fish and Wildlife Committee will oversee the application and financial awards process. Funds are very limited. The amount of funding a subsistence fisher might receive is unknown until all applications are submitted and evaluated by the Committee.

Application forms are available at the Tribal Administration Officea and here is where you can also download a CARES fisher application and certification form

Completed forms must be returned to the drop box at the Tribal Administration Office no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2.

Read the full announcement HERE