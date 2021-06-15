KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 16, 2021

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between 11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

A power shutdown will impact customers in Sidwalter, Schoolie and Simnasho today between approximately 11am and 2pm while a new battery hut is installed at the Sidwalter Tower.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: Roasted Pork.

Papalaxsimisha has Cardio Club on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 7am in the Community Center parking lot and Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today, tomorrow and Friday 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

The HUD 184 Native American Home Loan Program is now available to qualified individuals to purchase a home. You can learn more by contacting Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can learn more about how you can share your story at https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before June 28th – you are eligible to win a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.