KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 23, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda are updates from the Health & Human Services Branch and Education Branch. Also, updates from TERO, Gaming Commission and Surveillance and Public Utilities.

The Warm Springs Food Bank at the Commodities Building in the Industrial park is open today, tomorrow and Friday 9 to 4. You can call to check on eligibility – 541-553-3579.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: Baked Fish.

Warm Springs WIC is offering clients Farmers Market checks that can be used to purchase fruit and vegetables at farmer stands in Oregon. In June and July – stop by the food cart area across from Warm Springs Market on Wednesdays between11am and 1pm or the ECE parking lot on Thursday afternoons from 4-5 to pick up your WIC Farmer Market check.

Papalaxsimisha has Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

The Office of Native American Programs at Washington State University is still recruiting Native American high school students for the “Exploring Higher Education” Virtual Summer Camp. They will keep registration open until all 40 slots are filled. The camp is scheduled for July 19th-July 30th. You can learn more online at native.wsu.edu/nyehe

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

Warm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. Click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.

The “Take Your Shot, Oregon” campaign reminds everyone when you get a COVID-19 vaccination before Monday, June 28th – you are eligible to win a one million dollar grand prize. In Warm Springs You can call the Health & Wellness Center to schedule a vaccination by calling 541-2131.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – this Saturday, June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.