KWSO Calendar Mon., Jun 7, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Offices continue to take COVID-19 precautions with new protocols starting today. They will continue to check temperatures upon entry into Tribal Facilities. If you can provide proof of vaccination, you do not need to wear a facemask. Buildings will continue to encourage social distancing and routine disinfecting of public areas.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is Hearty Beef Stew.

A “Healing From Grief” conference is Wednesday and Thursday this week in front of the Behavioral Health Center on campus. Everyone is welcome and no pre-registration is needed. They are requesting drummers for a “Walk for Healing” on June 9th at 6pm and for a small powwow in the afternoon on the 10th. They also need drummers for washut Wednesday morning at 8:30 and Shakers for opening services Thursday at 8am. They are also seeking anyone who would like to post a photo or name of someone you have lost on a “Healing Wall.” Contact Rosanna Jackson if you can help, at 541-615-0036.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE at KWSO dot org, where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Oregon Dept. of Human Resources office has moved from the Family Resource Center to the Commodities Building at 42178 Holiday Street. Hours are 8am – 5pm Monday thru Friday. You can call them at 541-553-1626.

Papalaxsimisha has Cardio Club on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 7am in the Community Center parking lot and Camelback Club on Wednesday afternoons at 5:30, meeting at the rodeo grounds.

The Heart of Oregon Corps is seeking applicants for their AmeriCorps and Stewardship programs, and soon for YouthBuild. All are welcome to FREE info sessions, happening every Tuesday through July. This is for young people ages 16-24 and the info sessions last about 30 minutes. In Warm Springs you can contact Melinda Poitra in Warm Springs at at 541-553-3324, to learn more.

The HUD 184 Native American Home Loan Program is now available to qualified individuals to purchase a home. You can learn more by contacting Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

There will not be a Relay for Life event in Jefferson County this year however they are doing a fundraiser. Names of survivors and loved ones lost to cancer will be featured in a full page ad in the Madras Pioneer in July. You can make a donation to have a name included. Madras Bowl is coordinating the fundraiser.

KWSO is offering an opportunity for individuals or families to have their photos taken in regalia on what would have been Pi-Ume-Sha Saturday – June 26th – down at the Pi-Ume-Sha Grounds. Space is limited and appointments are needed. You can sign up by calling KWSO at 541-553-1968. Sign up will be first come first serve.

