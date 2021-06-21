KWSO News for Mon., Jun. 21, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update on Friday (6/18/21) reports 0 news cases of COVID-19 from 16 tests conducted on Thursday (06/17/21) at the Health & Wellness Center. If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go. There have been a total of 872 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began. You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

This update is for the S-503 Fire burning on the Warm Springs Reservation. Northwest Incident Management Team 8, a local type 2 team with Incident Commander Kevin Stock assumed management of the S-503 Fire this morning at 0600. The Incident Command Post (IC) is being set up at the Tygh Valley Rodeo Grounds. The S-503 fire has grown to an estimated at 6200 acres and is officially 0% contained but this will be updated today. Resources of crews, engines, dozers, water tenders and aerial support arrived in force yesterday. Firefighters were able to hold the north flank. This was an area of concern as Pine Grove residences lay just to the northeast of the S-503 perimeter. Efforts were aided with lighter winds from the northeast as the footprint moved to the southwest at a slow pace. There was a spot fire to the southeast. The S-503 is roughly 2 miles east of HWY 26 and 7 miles northwest of Simnasho.

Mt. Hood Meadows is debuting more than 8 miles of new hiking trails. Scenic chairlift and hiking operations are being launched June 25. The new trail system connects the base area to woodland trails through meadows to overlooks and waterfalls. The popular Umbrella Falls, Sahalie Falls, Elk Meadows and Timberline Trails all pass through the Meadows permit area and are now easily accessed because of the new trails. Meadows also built a trail through Jack’s Woods which is a popular ski/snowboarding run in Heather Canyon, and a spur to Picnic Rock. There are also a number of large-format interpretive trail signs that will provide information and storytelling on the history of Mt. Hood and Meadows, the resort’s important relationship with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, glaciology, volcanology, flora and fauna found in the resort’s permit area and more.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy announced the final honor roll for the 2020-21 school year. 6th grade honor roll students are Arthur Miller, Jr., Haydyn Cross Dog, Kylen Stevens and Liam Circle. 6th grade high honors John Buffalo Ball, Jr., Ava Collins, Caden Greene and Riyah Stacona. And 6th grader Julian Stwyer earned highest honors. 7th grade honor roll students are Jalena Howe Weaselhead, RedSky Waheneka, Jaurissa Bellanger, Ramon Green, Oriel Leal, Paradise Smith, Wallace Herkshan, Yamilei Adams, Maria Johnson, Aja Nah Jefferson, Roxy Crowe Wallulatum, Maylene Smith, Arema White, Evaristo Antunez, Jr., and Charmain Chee. 7th grade high honors were earned by Sky Victorino, Gavin Williams, Mahayla Cisco, Jessica Johnson, Priscilla Johnson, LaRhia Stevens and Donovan Tanewasha. And 8th graders Allen Greene, Kurtis Tanewasha, Kera Lawrence, Brian Tulee, Chamille Smith, Serenity Bisland, Kaylyani Estimo and Darius Squiemphen made the honor roll. And, earning high honors for 8th grade are Matthew Smith, Kiahna Allen, Kyra Tohet, Bianca Plazola, Trecee Graybael, Diego Arthur and Kadance Pettibone.