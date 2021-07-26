Indian Head Casino Anniversary

The Indian Head Casino missed an opportunity to CELEBRATE THEIR 25TH ANNIVESARY last year due to COVID Restrictions. So, this year they will be CELEBRATING their 25th/ 26th Anniversary The Celebration starts with CASH DRAWINGS on August 13th & 14th and a Slot Tournament on Sunday, August 15th. The main CELEBRATION will be on Saturday, August 14th from 2-8PM, with Family Fun Activities, bingo, music, local craft & food vendors and an anniversary souvenir.

They are taking vendor applications for the event. To apply fill out the form below and return it to the Indian Head Casino. For more information call 541-460-7729.

See Vendor form Here