KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 16, 2021

Warm Springs Telecom wants customers to know they are upgrading equipment this week to provide those who get service from the Miller Flat and Eagle Butte Towers with improved internet connections. Over the next few weeks, customers can expect improved service.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: sloppy joes, sweet potato mash, pineapple slaw and fresh fruit

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team and Papalaxsimisha are working together with community partners and youth to renovate the outdoor basketball court on campus and they are seeking a mural artist. He or she will help create a court mural. Submit your ideas to mallory@wscat.org . The deadline is 5pm today.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp next week (7/19-7/23) at the Behavioral Health Campus Area. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. Meals and snacks will be provided. They have evening activities planned as well. There will be Movie Night Monday; a Community Powwow Tuesday night; Youth Dance Wednesday night; Round Dance on Thursday night; and on Friday afternoon for youth who attend all week, they’ll take them to the Jefferson County Fair.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is August 10-11 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. There’s also a parade on August 9th at 6:15pm. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available.

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo is July 21st thru the 24th at the fairgrounds in Madras. The Rodeo is Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 7. This year’s theme is “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will offer their Summer Acceleration program August 2nd thru the 20th. If you have not yet registered your student for the program – the school office will be open this Wednesday from 9am to noon so you can complete the required paperwork. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals.