KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 30, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked and you may be asked about your vaccination status. If proof is not requested, if you cannot show proof or if you are unvaccinated, you must wear a mask. In general, masking is still encouraged, indoor and even outdoor especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: lemon pepper chicken thighs, brown rice, carrot sticks and canned fruit

Today is the deadline for applications for Boarding School at Riverside in Anadarko Oklahoma and Sherman Indian School in Riverside California. Contact Carroll Dick at Higher Education if you have questions

Due to extreme heat predicted thru the weekend, the Cooling Center at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center will be open 10am to 7pm today through Monday (August 2nd).

There’s a yard sale today at 2760 East Spur in Greeley Heights starting from 10am until 1pm.

The memorial for Shirley Heath is tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am. Please follow all COVID-19 protocols and respect the requests of the memorial’s designated COVID coordinator.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering their second Summer Financial Education Series “Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families” in August starting August 3rd. The class is Tuesdays and Thursdays for 3 weeks from 5:30-7:30 each session. All HUD 184 and Oregon IDA Clients who have not yet taken the class can sign up by calling 541-553-3148.

August 13th is the deadline for Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start applications for a September start. To learn more call Warm Springs ECE at 541-553-3242 and ask for Head Start Family Services.

Warm Springs Tribal Social Services is currently seeking input from the community for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This are looking for input ahead of creating a program to help with Air Conditioner and Wood Stove repair needs. You can participate in the online survey. Find the LINK on today’s calendar at KWSO dot ORG.

Indian Head Casino will be celebrating their anniversary August 14th from 2-8pm with a special event for the community. There will be music, cake, and family friendly activities. Community Food and Craft Vendors can set up booths. Here’s a link to the Vendor Application https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/IHC-Anniversary-Vendor-Form.pdf

