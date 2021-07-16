KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 17, 2021

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will offer their Summer Acceleration program August 2nd thru the 20th. If you have not yet registered your student for the program – the school office will be open this Wednesday from 9am to noon so you can complete the required paperwork. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals..

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is open through the end of July for the 2021-2022 academic year. For details, and to apply, visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/ ONAC will accept applications through July 30th.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp next week (7/19-7/23) at the Behavioral Health Campus Area. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. Meals and snacks will be provided. There are evening activities planned – Movie Night Monday; a Community Powwow Tuesday night; Youth Dance Wednesday night; and a Round Dance on Thursday night; on Friday afternoon, for youth who attend all week, will be a trip to Jefferson County Fair.

Warm Springs Tribal Social Services is currently seeking input from the community for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This can help with heating costs in the winter and cooling costs in the summer, for eligible participants. You can participate in the online survey using this LINK .

A new fitness challenge starts on Monday and will run throughout August. This will be a mileage challenge with the goal for each individual who participates – to log 92 miles. 92 miles is the distance between Warm Springs to Celilo Village. Contact Jennifer Robbins at the Community Wellness program to sign up and learn more.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that this coming Monday is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.