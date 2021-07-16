The Simnasho’s 2nd Annual Hot Summer Night Parade will be happening 6:15pm Monday, August 9th, 2021. The parade will be apart of the powwow kick off. All are welcome to join and participate in the parade. The theme for the parade is “Still Here.” Participants can meet at the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot at 5:45. The route will go from the Simnasho Longhouse parking lot to Highway 9 and back down to the Simnasho powwow grounds. Keep in mind the route will be downhill so please drive safe. For information contact Captain Moody at 541-553-7014

