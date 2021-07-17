KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 18, 2021

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is hosting Building Youth Resiliency Day Camp this coming week (7/19-7/23) at the Behavioral Health Campus Area. It’s from 8:30 to 4:30 each day and open to youth ages 9 to 18. Meals and snacks will be provided. They will have evening activities – Movie Night Monday; a Community Powwow Tuesday night; Youth Dance Wednesday night; and Round Dance Thursday night; on Friday afternoon for youth who attend all week, will be a trip to Jefferson County Fair.

Warm Springs Tribal Social Services is currently seeking input from the community for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This can help with heating costs in the winter and cooling costs in the summer, for eligible participants. You can participate in the online survey – here is the LINK.

A new fitness challenge starts tomorrow and will run throughout August. This will be a mileage challenge with the goal for each individual who participates – to log 92 miles. 92 miles is the distance between Warm Springs to Celilo Village. Contact Jennifer Robbins at the Community Wellness program to sign up and learn more.

Here is what is on Warm Springs Tribal Council Agenda for Monday: In the morning there is an update from the Secretary-Treasurer, the August agenda/travel delegations/minutes review, a legislative update call and the COVID update. In the afternoon will be draft resolutions and enrollments.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that tomorrow is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will offer their Summer Acceleration program August 2nd thru the 20th. If you have not yet registered your student for the program – the school office will be open this Wednesday from 9am to noon so you can complete the required paperwork. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals.

The Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo is this Wednesday thru Saturday at the fairgrounds in Madras. The Rodeo is Friday and Saturday evenings starting at 7. This year’s theme is “Cowboy Boots and Country Roots

Warm Springs Housing Authority now is taking applications for their COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance (ERS) program for RENTERS ONLY. You can learn more and apply ONLINE. Click on that link to see if you qualify and you can apply.