KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jul 29, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however there remain some COVID-19 precautions. Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask indoors in public places where vaccination statuses are checked. Your card or a picture of your card will need to be shown to enter Tribal buildings. If proof cannot be provided or if vaccination status is not checked – a mask needs to be worn. Masks are no longer required for people who are outdoors, though masking is still encouraged, especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

School sports physicals are being done today at the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic today by appointment only. To learn more you can call 541-553-2610.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

The Eugene “Cougar” Greene American Legion Family #48 is hosting the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Parade Saturday August 7th at noon in Warm Springs. Pre-registration is required. Here’s the link to register (https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdK-G8y0yXgF_xUxdDhtunmFtc82_AusOBqxhMsxE9ovg-e4Q/viewform)

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will offer their Summer Acceleration program next Monday thru August 20th. Summer Acceleration will include bus transportation and meals.

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up August 6th and 7th in Warm Springs. They will take the first six teams in each division – 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is August 10-11 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. There’s also a parade on August 9th at 6:15pm. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available.

The memorial for Shirley Heath is this Saturday morning starting at 9am at the Simnasho Longhouse.

