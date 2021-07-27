KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jul. 28, 2021

Today at 8am water service to Wolfe Point will be off to allow work on the White Hill Pressure Reducing Valve station. Wolfe point residences will have disruption to their water service, potentially for a 48 hour period. Drinking water and portable toilets will be made available.

School sports physicals will be done at the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic tomorrow, for youth who will be participating in Middle School or High School sports. You do need to call for an appointment at 541-553-2610. Call now to sign up.

Senior lunch is today from 11am – 1pm for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu: Indian tacos and fresh fruit

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved COVID-19 protocols for events that take place at Longhouses. It is recommended that gatherings be limited to local residents. Applications for longhouse use need to be submitted to Utilities at least one week in advance. A COVID coordinator/monitor must be designated for the event and must keep a log of those in attendance that will be turned in. Drummers must social distance and Cooks/Servers need to follow precautions. Clean up must include proper sanitation. Hand Sanitizer and PPE must be provided to all attendees. Children must remain with adults. Households can sit together as a group but otherwise social distancing needs to be observed. Shaking hands and hugs are discouraged.

Warm Springs Tribal Social Services is currently seeking input from the community for their Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. This are looking for input ahead of creating a program to help with Air Conditioner and Wood Stove repair needs. You can participate in the online survey. Here is the LINK

The application for the 2021 Oregon Native American Chamber Scholarship is now open. For the 2021-2022 academic year. For details, and to apply, visit http://onacc.org/resources/scholarships/. ONAC will accept applications through July 30th.

Everyone is reminded to be fire safe. High temperatures, lack of water, and a high potential for fire due to extreme dryness and drought make it imperative that we all do our part to prevent wildfire and in keeping the community safe. Currently all Warm Springs Reservation Zones are at IFPL Level 4 for Extreme Fire Danger – which is a general shutdown of industrial operations.

