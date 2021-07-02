KWSO News for Fri., Jul. 2, 2021

The Rattlesnake Fire is estimated at 5,000 acres with 10% containment. The fire is burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation. The Rattlesnake Fire is under the unified command of Warm Springs Incident Commander Lionel Smith and Type 3 Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Incident Commander Larae Guillory. Thursday evening’s update it stated that on the Warm Springs Reservation, crews feel confident about the lines and have started the mop up stages while progressing into the interior. On the north and northwest flanks of the fire across the Deschutes River, hand crews worked with Heavy Air Tanker support to tie lines together utilizing retardant drops. The eastern flank is in difficult to manage terrain for firefighters. Aviation resources continued to assist the fire throughout the day, predominantly on the steeper and inaccessible drainages, while fire crews utilized dozers and burned out some interior islands to bring the fire to control lines. The south flank is also a very active area burning quickly is grassy and shrub fuels. South Junction road and South Junction Campground are closed for updates; check with Wasco County Sheriff’s office. Trout Creek Campground and boat ramp on the Deschutes River is currently under a Level 2 (SET) evacuation. It is advised that boaters not use the Trout Creek boat ramp as a put-in or take-out at this time. If there are questions, please contact the Prineville BLM at (541) 416-6700.

The S-503 Fire on the reservation was 98 percent contained this morning. The footprint changed slightly due to increased data collection on the ground from increased access to the area. The final acreage is 6,822. Fire activity on this fire is minimal and activity is in mop up and monitor status. Firefighters and engine crews have been working on cooling hot spots and advancing into the interior of the fire’s containment line for several days now, to the provided mop-up standards to create a cold, black perimeter around the fire’s edge. One of the main priorities of the team and firefighters is the safety of personnel that working, along with securing the fire line. The National Weather Service has declared an “Excessive Heat Warning” until Sunday. Firefighters are well informed with extra guidance for heat-related illnesses, watch-out situation metrics and cooling tents to care for the firefighters during the anticipated record temperatures. In the coming days as the temperature rises and with a dropping relative humidity, there is an increased potential for fire activity. Firefighting resources are prepared to respond to new starts today on the Warm Springs Reservation and surrounding areas.

Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch says firefighters were challenged by hot and dry conditions Thursday but were able to make good progress on the numerous fires in Central Oregon. The largest fire in the area remains the Wrentham Market Fire currently estimated at 10,000 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County. It is now 38% contained.

With hot and dry conditions to continue over the holiday weekend, fire officials anticipate more fire starts to pop up in the next two weeks. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger.

The Fourth of July weekend is upon us and public health officials are reminding Oregonians about a few simple steps they can take to stay safe and healthy. If your community allows use of fireworks this year, take care how you use them. The water’s often still pretty cold this time of year and can cause problems for even the strongest swimmer. If you go in the water, stay where it’s shallow, wear a life jacket when boating, and keep a close eye on kids when they’re around the water. Food safety is another thing to keep in mind. Warmer weather makes it easier for food to spoil. Cooking meats to a proper internal temperature and keeping cold foods cool helps reduce foodborne bacteria from growing.

A bipartisan group of 21 Northwest lawmakers called on President Joe Biden to prioritize a long-running effort to renegotiate a 60-year-old treaty that governs how the United States and Canada share the waters of the Columbia River Basin. The lawmakers from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana urged the president to update the Columbia River Treaty. The Spokesman-Review reports efforts to revise the treaty began in 2013 amid concerns over salmon runs, flood risk and electricity the U.S. sends to Canada. The treaty came together after a 1948 flood washed away what once was Oregon’s second-biggest city, Vanport. It provided for the construction of one dam in Montana and three in British Columbia that doubled the amount of reservoir storage in the basin.

Indian Health Service continues working to promote COVID-19 vaccines. As part of these efforts, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland recently recorded a public service announcement that emphasizes the importance of COVID-19 vaccination in Indian Country:

Indian Health Services says with emerging COVID-19 variants on the rise nationwide, getting vaccinated has never been more important than it is today. In Warm Springs, if you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. Warm Springs I H S has had its internet connection restored following Tuesday’s power loss. The clinic will close at noon today due to the 4th of July Holiday.