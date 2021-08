The Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a fun run/walk to recognize World Overdose Awareness Day here in Warm Springs. The event is August 31st with registration starting at 7Ppm at the old elementary basketball court, followed by the start of the race at 7:30pm. The run and walk are open to all ages and the first 100 youth and adults to register will get a shirt, water bottle and a fanny pack. No pre-registration is required.

For more information contact Jaycelene at 541-668-2589.