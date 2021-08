The Madras High School is hosting registration days for incoming freshman August 25th from 5-8pm for incoming freshman only.

Registration day for all current and new 509J will be August 26th from 5-8pm.

There will be:

Free BBQ dinner

Lock assignments

Pick up your school schedule

Financial aid information

Meet your counselor the administration team

For any question or more information contact Sarah Johnston, at: sjohnston@509j.net