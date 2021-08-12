KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 13, 2021

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: a Cuban Sandwich with Corn Salad and Fruit.

Today is the deadline for Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start applications for a September start. To learn more call Warm Springs ECE at 541-553-3242 and ask for Head Start Family Services.

Indian Head Casino will be celebrating their anniversary tomorrow from 2-8pm. Everyone is welcome to attend the festivities that will begin with an opening prayer followed by cake and a gift distribution. Fun activities for kids and families are from 2:30-6:30 with a DJ spinning music all day. Community Food and Craft Vendors will also be set up.

The annual Threshing Bee will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this Saturday. Starting at 8:00 am, a team of horses will harvest the wheat. It will be bundled and collected by antique vehicles. They will deliver to an old machine for threshing. This event is free to all and sponsored by the Jefferson County Historical Society.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is August 27th. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

Currently Warm Springs fire danger levels are extreme across all Zones of the reservation and the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are at 4 which means a general shutdown of operations.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reminds community members to please conserve water. Do not leave water running and limit lawn and garden watering to ensure adequate water levels are maintained in reservoirs. Water conservation is something we can all remain focused on throughout this summer, as something we can do to help the community.

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663.

