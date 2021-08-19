KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 20, 2021

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Meat Load with mashed potatoes, roasted roots and fruit.

On today’s Warm Springs Tribal Council agenda is a visit with Senator Merkley at 1:00.

Jefferson County Public Health and COCC are offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic today from 3-7pm at the Madras COCC campus. No appointment, no photo ID and no health insurance required. Walk-ups encouraged. Ages 12+ welcome. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

Warm Springs K-8 conditioning practice will begin on Monday, August 24th for 7th and 8th graders. Remember to bring workout clothes and shoes, and your completed physical form.

Central Oregon Community College plans to fully reopen all campuses to students and the general public on Monday. Buildings and offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville will be open and staffed to resume in-person services. On COCC’s Bend campus, the college will also reopen its track, field and trails to the public. Wickiup Residence Hall will reopen to residents as planned in the fall term. Check COCC.edu for any updates.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will be open from 6am Monday, August 23rd to 6pm Thursday, August 26th and for 3 more nights beginning August 30th. Set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is August 27th. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee no later than August 31st. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663.

