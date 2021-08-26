KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 27, 2021

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Spaghetti with marinara sauce and fruit.

The 20th Airshow of the Cascades is happening at the Madras Airport today and tomorrow. Gates open at 2pm. Performances start at 7, a special night display at 9 followed by fireworks and live music tonight. Tomrrow, the gates open at 9am and aerobatic performances start at 1. A detailed schedule, ticket, parking and camping info are all available online at https://www.cascadeairshow.com/tickets/

509-J students who want to switch to either in-person learning or to CASA online learning from their current learning model will need to submit a change request by today. Visit the school district website to find information about the learning models and submit a change request.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee no later than Tuesday, August 31st. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team is having a World Overdose Awareness Day 1 mile and 5k fun run/walk on August 31st. Registration starts at 7pm at the old elementary school basketball courts and the races start at 7:30. Participants will get a shirt, water bottle and fanny pack.

The Back to School BBQ is next Thursday afternoon at 4 at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Please observe all COVID-19 precautions including wearing a face mask. There will be hot dogs and hamburgers but the meal will be grab and go style.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

